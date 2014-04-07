版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 7日 星期一 21:34 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as resource stocks weigh

TORONTO, April 7 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Monday after weakness in the prices of
commodities such as gold and oil were a drag on shares of
natural resource companies.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 33.46 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,359.64
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐