2014年 4月 8日 星期二 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as broad declines offset by miners

TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as declines in most major sectors were
offset by a jump in gold-mining shares after the price of
bullion climbed.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 8.33 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,262
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
