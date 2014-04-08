CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as broad declines offset by miners

TORONTO, April 8 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as declines in most major sectors were offset by a jump in gold-mining shares after the price of bullion climbed. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.33 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,262 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)