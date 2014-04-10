版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as gold-mining gains offset China data

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was
little changed at the open on Thursday as a gain in the bullion
price helped push up gold-mining shares, offsetting
disappointing economic data from China.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 5.09 points, or 0.04 percent, at 14,430.49
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
