版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 16日 星期三 21:34 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on positive China data

TORONTO, April 16 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Wednesday after bullish economic data from
China boosted investor sentiment and drove gains in every major
sector.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 69.06 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,372.98
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
