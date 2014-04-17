版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as some commodities weaken

TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Thursday after declines in the prices of some
commodities offset market-supportive comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 11.69 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,434.83
shortly after the open. 

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
