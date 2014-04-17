CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as some commodities weaken

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips on U.S. trade worries; Home Capital slumps
* TSX closes down 95.65 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,649.54
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday after declines in the prices of some commodities offset market-supportive comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.69 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,434.83 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pressured by a plunge in the shares of mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc and investor worries about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, weighed by a plunge in shares of Home Capital Group Inc after the mortgage lender agreed to a major credit line, while energy stocks moved higher as oil prices reversed losses.