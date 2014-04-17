CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as some commodities weaken

TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday after declines in the prices of some commodities offset market-supportive comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.69 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,434.83 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)