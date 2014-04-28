CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on bank, energy gains; Barrick down

TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as gains in the financial and energy sectors provided support, offsetting a decline in shares of Barrick Gold Corp after the miner said merger talks with Newmont Mining were terminated. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.70 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,549.27 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)