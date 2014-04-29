版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as miners offset energy gains

TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday, with weakness in gold-mining shares
offset by gains in the energy sector, as investors awaited
commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve about its monetary
stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 15.59 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,546.50
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐