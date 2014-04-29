CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as miners offset energy gains

TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, with weakness in gold-mining shares offset by gains in the energy sector, as investors awaited commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve about its monetary stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.59 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,546.50 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)