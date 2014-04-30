版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Fed comment

TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Wednesday as disappointing growth in the U.S.
economy and a drop in commodity prices weighed on investor
sentiment ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 2.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,580.49
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
