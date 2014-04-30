CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Fed comment

TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as disappointing growth in the U.S. economy and a drop in commodity prices weighed on investor sentiment ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,580.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)