CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Fed comment

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures rise on higher oil prices
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.
TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as disappointing growth in the U.S. economy and a drop in commodity prices weighed on investor sentiment ahead of a policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,580.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
April 19 Canada's main stock index was set to start higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose after OPEC reaffirmed its commitment to erode a glut that has dogged markets since 2014.
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday, mirroring U.S. market sentiment, with energy stocks leading declines as the price of crude oil fell.
TORONTO, April 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks, pinched by falling crude prices, led declines, and general concerns about geopolitical uncertainty weighed on overall markets.