CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Bombardier drop offset by Catamaran

TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was
little changed at the open on Thursday after a decline in shares
of Bombardier Inc was offset by a jump in Catamaran
Corp as investors sought to digest a stream of
corporate earnings reports. 
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 8.80 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,660.67
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
