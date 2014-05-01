CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as Bombardier drop offset by Catamaran

TORONTO, May 1 Canada's main stock index was little changed at the open on Thursday after a decline in shares of Bombardier Inc was offset by a jump in Catamaran Corp as investors sought to digest a stream of corporate earnings reports. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.80 points, or 0.06 percent, at 14,660.67 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)