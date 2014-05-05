版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 5日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on China data, Ukraine worries

TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index opened
lower on Monday as sluggish economic data from China and
violence in Ukraine weighed on investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 48.49 points, or 0.33 percent, at 14,716.66
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
