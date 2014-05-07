CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Encana shares rise on deal

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices rise
April 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices rose driven by expectations that OPEC will extend output cuts till the end of 2017.
TORONTO, May 7 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as shares of Encana Corp jumped after the company's $3.1 billion U.S. shale deal, with investors also awaiting congressional testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.66 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,632.95 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak inflation data and energy stocks shrugged off an oil slide to notch gains while SNC-Lavalin Group Inc rose on an acquisition move.
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's benchmark stock index slipped on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak inflation data, while energy stocks gained despite an oil price dive.