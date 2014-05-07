版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as Encana shares rise on deal

TORONTO, May 7 Canada's main stock index opened
higher on Wednesday as shares of Encana Corp jumped
after the company's $3.1 billion U.S. shale deal, with investors
also awaiting congressional testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 20.66 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,632.95
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐