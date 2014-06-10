版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 10日 星期二 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy, bank declines offset by miners

TORONTO, June 10 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as the energy and financial sectors
declined, offsetting strength in gold-mining shares after the
price of bullion gained.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 10.28 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,881.49
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐