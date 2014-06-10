CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as energy, bank declines offset by miners

CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices lift TSX futures; GDP data awaited
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.
TORONTO, June 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as the energy and financial sectors declined, offsetting strength in gold-mining shares after the price of bullion gained. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.28 points, or 0.07 percent, at 14,881.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Financials off 1.7 pct, energy group down 1.6 pct (Updates with closing share prices)
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday to its lowest since the beginning of April, dragged down by heavyweight banking and resources shares.