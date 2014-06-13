版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 13日 星期五 21:43 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX turns positive as energy offsets Iraq concerns

TORONTO, June 13 Canada's main stock index
turned higher in early trade on Friday as gains in the energy
sector helped offset worries triggered by escalating tensions in
Iraq.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 25.98 points, or 0.17 percent, at 14,935.61
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak)
