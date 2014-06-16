版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 16日 星期一 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as resource shares drive gains

TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Monday after stronger commodity prices helped
drive gains in the energy and gold-mining sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 33.16 points, or 0.22 percent, at 15,034.77
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐