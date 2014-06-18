CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy gains; eyes on Fed

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, with gains in energy shares providing support, as investors waited in anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement on its monetary policy direction. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.18 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,073.07 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.