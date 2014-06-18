版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher on energy gains; eyes on Fed

TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index
opened higher on Wednesday, with gains in energy shares
providing support, as investors waited in anticipation of a U.S.
Federal Reserve statement on its monetary policy direction.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 17.18 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,073.07
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
