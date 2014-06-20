CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as miners offset strength in banks, energy

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed amid U.S. trade worries
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday after a decline in shares of gold miners, which followed the bullion price lower, helped offset strength in financial and energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.33 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,096.88 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
* TSX closes down 95.65 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,649.54
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pressured by a plunge in the shares of mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc and investor worries about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.