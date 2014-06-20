版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 20日 星期五 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as miners offset strength in banks, energy

TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday after a decline in shares of gold
miners, which followed the bullion price lower, helped offset
strength in financial and energy shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 15.33 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,096.88
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐