CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as miners offset strength in banks, energy

TORONTO, June 20 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday after a decline in shares of gold miners, which followed the bullion price lower, helped offset strength in financial and energy shares. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 15.33 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,096.88 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)