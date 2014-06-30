版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 6月 30日 星期一 21:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on weak data, lower commodity prices

TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Monday as sluggish economic data and weakness in
commodity prices weighed on shares of natural resource
producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 30.86 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,063.39
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
