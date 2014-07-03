版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 3日 星期四 21:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high after U.S. jobs report

TORONTO, July 3 Canada's main stock index hit a
record high on Thursday after a report indicating momentum in
the U.S. jobs market boosted appetite for equities and drove
gains in most major sectors.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 16.10 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,225.29
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
