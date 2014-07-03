CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high after U.S. jobs report

TORONTO, July 3 Canada's main stock index hit a record high on Thursday after a report indicating momentum in the U.S. jobs market boosted appetite for equities and drove gains in most major sectors. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.10 points, or 0.11 percent, at 13,225.29 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)