CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower on concerns about Portugal

TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index
dropped on Thursday as worries about the financial woes of a
major Portuguese bank rippled across global equity markets.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 107.82 points, or 0.71 percent, at 15,107.37
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
