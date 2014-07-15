版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Fed comment

TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday, with the gold-mining sector
offsetting weaker energy shares, as investors looked ahead to
testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the U.S.
central bank's monetary policy.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 14.88 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,156.35
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
