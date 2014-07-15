CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed ahead of Fed comment

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, CP Rail up on earnings beat
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an earnings beat and banks and many other financial stocks also gained.
TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday, with the gold-mining sector offsetting weaker energy shares, as investors looked ahead to testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the U.S. central bank's monetary policy. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.88 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,156.35 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as sliding oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while solid earnings boosted Rogers Communications Inc and BlackBerry Ltd gained on a deal to get its cyber security tools in front of more potential customers.
TORONTO, April 19 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday as a sharp fall in oil prices weighed on its heavyweight energy sector and gold miners slipped with lower prices for the precious metal.