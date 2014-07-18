版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed amid Ukraine concerns

TORONTO, July 18 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as worries about the escalation of
tensions in Ukraine were offset by gains in BlackBerry 
and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 1.18 points, 0.01 percent, at 15,203.30
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
