CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy shares slip

TORONTO, July 28 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Monday as weakness in the price of oil dragged on shares of energy producers such as Suncor Energy Inc and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.95 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,438.09 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)