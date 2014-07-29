版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 21:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as banks, WestJet gain

TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index rose
on Tuesday as advances in shares of financial companies and
WestJet Airlines Ltd, which reported strong quarterly
results, helped boost investor sentiment.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 28.87 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,474.09
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
