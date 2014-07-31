CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Argentina defaults, Valeant slips

TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as an Argentine default kindled worries about the stability of the economic recovery in the region and shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals fell after the company cut its outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.05 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,476.77 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)