CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Argentina defaults, Valeant slips

TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index
opened lower on Thursday as an Argentine default kindled worries
about the stability of the economic recovery in the region and
shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals fell after the
company cut its outlook.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 48.05 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,476.77
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
