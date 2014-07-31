CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as Argentina defaults, Valeant slips

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures gain as oil prices rise
April 24 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices rose driven by expectations that OPEC will extend output cuts till the end of 2017.
TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday as an Argentine default kindled worries about the stability of the economic recovery in the region and shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals fell after the company cut its outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 48.05 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,476.77 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TORONTO, April 21 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Friday as bank stocks pulled back with lower bond yields after weak inflation data and energy stocks shrugged off an oil slide to notch gains while SNC-Lavalin Group Inc rose on an acquisition move.
