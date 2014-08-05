版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after China data

TORONTO, Aug 5 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as weak economic data from China
increased fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest
economy, offsetting a gain in shares of energy producers.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 3.74 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,211.52
shortly after the open.

 (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
