CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed after China data

TORONTO, Aug 5 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as weak economic data from China increased fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, offsetting a gain in shares of energy producers. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.74 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,211.52 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)