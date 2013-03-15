版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher at open on energy, mining

TORONTO, March 15 Canada's main stock index
gained ground at the open on Friday as stronger oil and metals
prices gave a boost to energy and mining shares.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 13.23 points, or 0.1 percent, at 12,813.14.
