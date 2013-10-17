CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips early after U.S. debt deal

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO Oct 17 Canada's main stock index moved slightly lower in early trade on Thursday as investors seemed unimpressed with the short-term deal reached to avoid a U.S. debt default and concerned about the after-effects of a two-week government shutdown.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.17 points at 12,956.04 shortly after the open. It had opened in positive territory.
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks as U.S. bank earnings season kicked off, with losses offset by gains for gold miners.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.