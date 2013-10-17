版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 21:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips early after U.S. debt deal

TORONTO Oct 17 Canada's main stock index moved slightly lower in early trade on Thursday as investors seemed unimpressed with the short-term deal reached to avoid a U.S. debt default and concerned about the after-effects of a two-week government shutdown.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.17 points at 12,956.04 shortly after the open. It had opened in positive territory.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐