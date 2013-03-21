版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 3月 21日 星期四 21:43 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat in early trade; banks offset gold gains

TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index was
little changed in early trade on Thursday, with weakness in
financials offset by gains made by gold miners, as investors
processed economic data from China and a move by the U.S.
Federal Reserve to stick to its ongoing stimulus program.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 8.47 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,818.08,
after briefly turning positive.
