CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat in early trade; banks offset gold gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as large gold miners, big banks weigh
TORONTO, April 13 Canada's main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.
TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Thursday, with weakness in financials offset by gains made by gold miners, as investors processed economic data from China and a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick to its ongoing stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.47 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,818.08, after briefly turning positive.
April 13 Canada's main stock index looked set to extend losses from previous session on Thursday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.