CANADA STOCKS-TSX flat in early trade; banks offset gold gains

TORONTO, March 21 Canada's main stock index was little changed in early trade on Thursday, with weakness in financials offset by gains made by gold miners, as investors processed economic data from China and a move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick to its ongoing stimulus program. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.47 points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,818.08, after briefly turning positive.