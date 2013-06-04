版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 4日 星期二 21:41 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as golds offset gains in energy, banks

TORONTO, June 4 Canada's main stock index was
little changed in early Tuesday trade, with strength in energy
and financials offset by a decline in gold stocks, as investors
digested data from Europe and the United States.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was up 2.71 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,612.51
shortly after the open.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐