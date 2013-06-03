版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 3日 星期一

CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as financials offset energy decline

TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index was
little changed in early Monday trading, with strength in
financials offsetting a decline in energy producers, as
investors analyzed mixed economic data out of Europe and Asia.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 5.75 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,644.67
shortly after the open.

