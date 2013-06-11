版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2013年 6月 11日 星期二 21:42 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles at open as Kinross falls

TORONTO, June 11 Canada's main stock index
opened sharply lower on Tuesday, with Kinross Gold Corp 
sinking after unfavorable news from Ecuador and financial and
energy stocks showing broad weakness.  
    Yogawear maker Lululemon Athletica Inc also fell
sharply after saying its chief executive was stepping down.
    The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
 was down 137.03 points, or 1.11 percent, at 12,245.64
shortly after the open.

