CANADA STOCKS-TSX tumbles at open as Kinross falls

TORONTO, June 11 Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Tuesday, with Kinross Gold Corp sinking after unfavorable news from Ecuador and financial and energy stocks showing broad weakness. Yogawear maker Lululemon Athletica Inc also fell sharply after saying its chief executive was stepping down. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 137.03 points, or 1.11 percent, at 12,245.64 shortly after the open.