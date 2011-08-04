TSX may open lower, weighed down by metal prices

Aug 4 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday with miners expected to decline along
with copper and other metal prices.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* The Canadian dollar weakened a more than three-week low
against the greenback after Japan intervened to stem the rise
in the yen, boosting the U.S. dollar across the board. [CAD/]
* Wall Street equity futures fell, indicating the market may
resume its downturn after snapping a seven-day losing streak
ahead of a report on the labor market that will give clues on
economic health. [.N]
* European shares fell further, hitting a 11-month low.
Mining issues fell as the price of copper and other metals
dropped on worries about the outlook for demand following
recent weak economic data. [.EU]
* Asian stocks were mixed with the Nikkei coming off
five-week lows after Japan intervened in currency markets to
stem the yen's climb and the central bank eased monetary
policy.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.50 percent in early trade.
* Brent oil dived a dollar to its lowest in a month as
concerns over sovereign debt and economic adjustments
threatened to dent fuel demand, while Japan's intervention to
stem the rise in the yen boosted the U.S. currency. [O/R]
* Gold steadied, supported by Swiss and Japanese currency
intervention, but remained below records hit in the previous
session as risk aversion receded and attention turned back to
the U.S. economy. [GOL/]
* Copper dropped to its lowest in almost a month, as slower
economic growth fueled worries over metals consumption and as
the dollar rose after Japanese authorities intervened in the
market and sold yen. A strike at the world's largest mine
limited the decline by copper. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ.TO): The independent
oil explorer posted a 43 percent rise in second-quarter profit
and said production at its Horizon oil sands project in
northern Alberta is set to resume in the third quarter.
[ID:nL3E7J42J2]
* Air Canada Inc.ACa.TOACb.TO: Canada's biggest carrier
reported a 55 percent rise in operating earnings, but said it
expects higher fuel prices will add about C$800 million to
operating costs in 2011. [ID:nL3E7J42T5]
* Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) and Great-West Lifeco
(GWO.TO): The insurers reported stronger than expected
second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by surprisingly
strong market-related results. [ID:nN1E7721ZS]
* SXC Health Solutions Corp. SXC.TO: The provider of
pharmacy benefits management posted a 26 percent rise in second
quarter profit as its prescription claim volume almost doubled,
helping it raise its full year forecast. [ID:nL3E7J430R]
* Petrominerales Ltd. PMG.TO: The oil and gas producer
quarterly profit trailed analysts' expectations, hurt by lower
crude output. Second-quarter profit rose to $215.7 million, or
99 cents a share, from $95.7 million, or 93 cents a share, last
year. [ID:nL3E7J42L2]
*Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO): The company posted a rise in
second-quarter profit, as higher realized gold prices offset
lower production at its flagship Mulatos mine in Mexico.
[ID:nL3E7J42S8]
* Russel Metals (RUS.TO): The metals processing and
distribution company posted a higher second-quarter profit on
Wednesday despite soft steel prices, and boosted its dividend
by 9 percent. [ID:nN1E7721PL]
* Rogers Sugar (RSI.TO): The company on Wednesday reported a
lower quarterly profit hurt by lower shipments to the United
States. [ID:nL3E7J344Q]
* Canaccord Financial Inc. (CF.TO): The investment bank and
brokerage on Wednesday reported an increase in quarterly
profit, but the results fell short of analysts' estimates as
market volatility and lower trading volumes hit its core
businesses. [ID:nL3E7J34TE]
* Constellation Software (CSU.TO): The company's
second-quarter profit beat estimates, helped by an income tax
recovery and a 28 percent uptick in revenue from the public
sector. For 2011, it expects revenue of $755-$775 million and
adjusted EBITDA of $155-$170 million. [ID:nL3E7J34OA]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Avalon Rare Metals Inc (AVL.TO) price target cut to C$9.30
from C$9.5 at CIBC
* CRH Medical Corp CRM.V price target cut to C$1.25 from
C$1.75; rating hold at Bloom Burton
* Fortis Inc (FTS.TO) price target cut to C$33.50 from C$34
at CIBC; price target cut to C$33 from C$33.50; rating sector
perform at National Bank ($1= $0.97 Canadian)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar)