TSX may open lower on global economic worries

Aug 19 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday, extending the previous day's losses, on
worries about global growth and expectations that the Bank of
Canada will cut its short-term forecast for the economy.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* Canada's dollar edged higher against the U.S. currency,
though was still weaker on the day, after data showed Canada's
annual inflation rate eased in July. [CAD/]
* Bank of Canada Governor Mark will appear before a
Parliamentary committee at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). He is
expected to cut the central bank's short-term growth forecast
and provide more details about when interest rates might move.
* Finance Minister Jim Flaherty will also testify to the
committee starting at 9 a.m.
* Mounting concern the U.S. economy may slip back into
recession hobbled stock index futures, a day after the S&P 500
lost 4.5 percent. [.N]
* European shares approached two-year lows, extending the
previous session's plunge, on fears that major economies are
heading for recession and that policymakers have no answer to
the euro zone debt crisis. [.EU]
* Markets in Asia were also in red with the Nikkei shedding
2.1 percent for a third day of declines, while Korea's KOSPI
tumbled over 6 percent and Taiwan down almost 4 percent,
suggesting the pressure was more on markets with a higher
exposure to technology.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.07 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude fell towards $106, extending the previous
session's plunge after weak economic data added to expectations
the world would head back into recession and oil demand could
shrink. [O/R]
* Gold prices rallied more than 2 percent to a record high
as investors sought refuge from a second day of hefty losses on
the stock markets, hurt by deepening concerns over slowing
economic growth and the outlook for euro zone banks. [GOL/]
* Copper steadied, pausing for breath after the previous
session's hefty falls, although growing concerns about a
slowdown in the United States and a debt crisis in Europe
weighed on sentiment and capped further gains for the metal.
[MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Absolute Software (ABT.TO): The provider of data
protection services posted a fourth-quarter net income helped
by improved demand for its anti-theft product line, and
forecast sales contracts in 2012 to grow above this year's
levels. [ID:nL3E7JI46F]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* TD Bank (TD.TO) added to NBF action list at National Bank
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar; Editing by Frank McGurty)