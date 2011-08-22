TSX may open higher as Libya optimism lifts oil

Aug 22 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher, rebounding from previous session's sell-off, as
hopes for an imminent end to the conflict in OPEC-member Libya
signal a rally by Canadian energy shares.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures were higher following four weeks
of equity losses as stocks rebounded globally, led by defensive
shares. [.N]
* Investors flocked to beaten down oil stocks, helping lift
Europe's leading shares after a sharp retreat the previous
week, while gold issues drew interest amid lingering worries
about global growth. [.EU]
* Asian markets were lower with the Nikkei marking its
weakest close since March 15 as worries about the U.S. economy
offset signs that the Japanese authorities stand ready to quell
any further yen strength.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.38 percent in early trade.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose more than $1 a barrel as the
dollar eased against a basket of currencies and as stock
markets rose on hopes for a swift end to the conflict in Libya.
[O/R]
* Gold prices rallied toward $1,900 an ounce as concerns
over the global economic outlook fueled interest in the
precious metal as a haven from risk and due to talk that weak
U.S. growth could spark a further round of monetary easing.
[GOL/]
* Copper dipped as growing concerns about a slowdown in the
United States and the European debt crisis raised fears about
the outlook for global growth and demand for metals, although a
weak dollar capped the retreat. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV.TO): The gold miner agreed to
buy Australia's Adamus Resources in a deal valued at about
C$313.4 million, to create a West Africa-focused gold producer.
[ID:nL4E7JM1QM]
* Mercator Minerals ML.TO: The mining company said it has
modified a shareholder rights plan to bring it in line with
current standards recommended by proxy advisory firm ISS.
[ID:nL4E7JJ3PQ]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Altus Group (AIF.TO) price target cut to C$4 from C$9 at
CIBC
* Centric Health (CHH.TO) coverage started with outperform
rating; price target of C$3 at National Bank ($1= $0.98
Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar)