TSX may open higher as China data supports miners

Aug 23 Toronto's main stock index futures
pointed to a higher open after Chinese factory data came in
less gloomy than feared, signaling further demand growth for
Canadian-listed miners.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose sharply, tracking global
equities that gained after gauges of Chinese and euro zone
economic activity came in less gloomy than feared. [.N]
* Autos featured among recovering European stocks as Chinese
data showed the world's second-biggest economy is still growing
strongly and on investor hopes of a fresh round of U.S.
quantitative easing. [.EU]
* Asian markets were higher, with the Nikkei rising more
than 1 percent, as investors picked up domestic-demand stocks
such as food makers and paper firms.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.49 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude held steady, supported by better than expected
manufacturing data in Germany and China and by uncertainty in
Libya where government loyalists staged a fight back. [O/R]
* Gold prices retreated more than 1 percent from record
highs as a recovery in appetite for assets seen as higher risk,
such as stocks, took the steam out of a rally that many saw as
overdone above $1,900 an ounce. [GOL/]
* Copper rebounded, as investors welcomed with relief China
PMI data showing that the world's second largest economy is
slowing only slightly, keeping intact expectations of demand
growth from the top metals consumer. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO): The bank's third-quarter profit
rose 18 percent due to stronger capital markets revenue and a
recent acquisition, it said.[ID:nN1E77L0PK]
* Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO): The company has started up the
third phase of its Christina Lake oil sands project as part of
its long-term expansion of steam-driven developments, it said
on Monday. [ID:nN1E77L1CX]
* Timmins Gold Corp (TMM.TO): The miner said drilling at its
open pit gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, showed that there were
additional mineralized zones at the site. [ID:nL4E7JN2HO]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) price target cut to C$6.80 from
C$8.50; rating outperform at National Bank
* Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX.TO) added to action list; keeps
outperform rating and price target of C$12.50 at National Bank
* HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM.TO) coverage started with
outperform rating and price target of C$17.50 at National Bank
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar)