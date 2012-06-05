Volatility is now normal, Canadian investors say

TORONTO, June 5 Most Canadian investors say
volatility is now a fact of life in financial markets, and not
all of them think that is a bad thing.
A survey released on Tuesday showed 72 percent of
respondents see market volatility as the "new normal", with
see-sawing global markets, uncertainty about the European debt
crisis and tepid economic growth driving many investors to the
sidelines.
But 47 percent of those polled viewed the volatility as a
good opportunity to invest, the survey for BMO Financial Group
showed.
Canadians are right to assume market volatility will not
dissipate anytime soon, said Rajiv Silgardo, co-CEO of BMO's
global asset management unit.
"Several factors lead us to conclude that volatility will
continue to characterize the financial markets for the
foreseeable future," Silgardo said in a statement.
"These include ongoing pressures in the euro zone, higher
inflation rates in China, tensions in the Middle East and a
tentative U.S. economic recovery."
The online survey found 84 percent of investors have changed
their investing habits to adapt to the new environment, while 56
percent said global economic troubles have had a negative impact
on their investments.
BMO, Canada's fourth-largest lender, urged investors to
diversify into high-yield and defensive investments, including
consumer staples, telecom, utilities and health care, and to
avoid trying to time the market.
The online survey of 1,156 adults was conducted between May
17 and May 22 by polling firm Pollara.