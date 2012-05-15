Canada crude-Heavies rise despite refinery work

* June Western Canada Select discount narrows to $15.75/bbl
under WTI
* Synthetic for June rises to $2.25/bbl over WTI
CALGARY, Alberta May 15 Canadian heavy oil
prices firmed on Tuesday as strong demand from Midwest refiners
offset a weaker Canadian call on supplies due to maintenance
work at three Imperial Oil Ltd refineries.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for June delivery last
traded at $15.75 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark compared with a Monday settlement price of $17.40
under WTI.
Prices for heavier Canadian crudes have firmed as refiners
produce more asphalt to meet seasonal demand. That increase has
more than offset lower Canadian demand as Imperial Oil carries
out maintenance on its three refineries that process Canadian
oils.
A coker unit at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery
will be down for several weeks of maintenance while parts of the
company's 112,000 bpd Nanticoke, Ontario, plant are also off
line for several weeks of planned work.
The company over the weekend also began a maintenance
turnaround at its 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery in Edmonton,
Alberta.
Light synthetic, derived from the Alberta tar sands, also
strengthened on Tuesday. Synthetic crude for June delivery last
traded at a premium of $2.25 per barrel over WTI, up from
Monday's settlement of $2.15 over WTI.