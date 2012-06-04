Canada crude-Spreads widen as supplies clog US Midwest

* WCS quoted at $24.25-$25/bbl under WTI
* Synthetic done for $8.75 under
CALGARY, Alberta, June 4 Canadian cash crude
prices slumped on Monday as growing volumes and refinery outages
fed a glut of supplies in the U.S Midwest and Midcontinent
regions.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for July delivery was last
quoted in a range of $24.25-$25 under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate, compared with $21.50 a barrel under WTI on Friday,
according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
July light synthetic was last done for $8.75 a barrel under
WTI, a $2.25 wider spread than on Friday.
Canadian crude prices have weakened since last week, when
repairs and maintenance on units at refineries including BP
Plc's 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, plant and Phillips
66's 146,000 bpd Borger, Texas, facility put an
oversupply of Canadian barrels into sharper focus.
There was no immediate word on Monday on the status of the
Whiting refinery, which was reported to have shut a 75,000 bpd
crude distillation unit on Friday.