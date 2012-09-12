UPDATE 1-Canada crude-Synthetic premium jumps as supplies tighten

* Synthetic last quoted at $14.75/bbl over WTI

* Suncor in early stage of upgrader turnaround

* Syncrude steam generator off-line - report

* WCS quoted at $9.50 under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 12 Canadian synthetic crude premiums climbed on Wednesday to their highest in 13 months as supplies remained tight with a processing unit at Suncor Energy Inc's oil sands facility down for planned maintenance and a report of an outage of equipment at Syncrude Canada Ltd.

Light synthetic for October delivery last sold for $14.75 a barrel over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, up $1 from the day before, its widest premium since August 19, 2011, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

Suncor said last week that the upkeep on a vacuum tower at one of its upgraders will include shutting a coker unit at the Northern Alberta site. The turnaround is scheduled to last six weeks.

Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest interest owner of Syncrude, declined to comment on a Bloomberg report that a steam generator at the Northern Alberta site's Aurora mine could be down for as long as a month. The equipment helps separate the bitumen from the sand.

"From time to time there are minor upsets at Syncrude; Canadian Oil Sands only provides operational updates if there is a material change to our annual production outlook," spokeswoman Alison Trollope said in an email.

One industry source said market speculation is that issue is expected to reduce Syncrude's September shipments by 500,000 barrels - a rough average of 25,000 barrels a day if the outage lasts for 20 days, for instance - and there had been no word of the impact in October.

Fat premiums come after both Suncor and Syncrude pumped out big jumps in volume in August. Suncor produced a company-record 373,000 barrels a day, up from 351,000 the month before.

Syncrude produced 359,500 bpd, up from 262,000 in July and the most since December 2009, according to Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which has the biggest ownership stake in the joint venture.

Heavy crude prices also strengthened on Wednesday. Western Canada Select heavy blend was last quoted at $9.50 a barrel under WTI, compared with $10.75 a barrel under on Tuesday.