Canada crudes-WCS strengthens following coker restart

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 18 Canadian heavy oil
prices strengthened on Tuesday as a key refinery returned a big
coker unit to full services after it was damaged by a fire in
July.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for October delivery last
traded at a discount to benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude
of $7.00 per barrel, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers. A day
earlier WCS settled at $8.40 per barrel under the benchmark.
The narrowing differential came as sources said BP Plc
resumed full operations of a delayed coker at its 337,000
barrel per day refinery at Whiting, Indiana.
The unit was said to have been operating at 50 percent of
capacity since being damaged two months ago.
Prices for light synthetic crude edged lower. Synthetic for
October delivery last traded at a premium to WTI of $13.50 per
barrel, down from the day-earlier settlement price of $13.85 per
barrel.
Prices for synthetic, which traded at a discount to the
benchmark in early August, have strengthened as oil sands
operators conduct maintenance on their northern Alberta
facilities.
Syncrude Canada, one of the largest two Northern Alberta
oil sands miners and processors, had taken a steam generator at
its Aurora mine down for repairs in a move that will mean the
reduction of 500,000 barrels of output in September, a source
familiar with operations said last week.
Syncrude produced 359,500 barrels a day in August.
The market was already tight with Suncor Energy Inc
having started a six-week turnaround on a vacuum tower at one of
its upgraders that will include work on a coker unit
.