Canada crude - Prices continue to weaken on refinery work

CALGARY, Alberta Oct 16 Canadian cash crude
prices weakened on Tuesday as refinery work pared demand.
November Western Canada Select heavy grade last sold for
$16.50 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate benchmark,
compared with a settlement price of $15.50 per barrel under WTI
on Monday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
Light synthetic crude for November last traded at a $3.35
per barrel premium to WTI, down from the Monday settlement price
of $4.30 above the benchmark.
Prices have weakened gradually since the start of October
when the spreads prompted some shippers to forgo planned
shipments to the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub as they could
not compete with local prices when transport was factored in.
Refinery work is also cutting into demand for Canadian
crudes.
Tesoro Corp is conducting planned maintenance at its
120,000 barrel-a-day refinery in Anacortes, Washington, a big
buyer of Canadian crude.
Suncor Energy Inc, meanwhile, started planned
maintenance at its 93,000 bpd Commerce City, Colorado, refinery
this weekend. One of the crude units is slated to be down.
As well, BP Plc is planning to shut the largest crude unit
at its Whiting, Indiana, refinery during the fourth quarter as
part of a $4 billion upgrade project at the plant. The big crude
unit's capacity is 260,000 bpd, according to energy industry
intelligence group IIR.