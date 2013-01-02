Canada crude-Heavy spread narrows with delayed Kearl start

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* February WCS at $33/bbl under WTI
* February synthetic $1.75/bbl over WTI
* Kearl oil sands output seen still a few weeks away
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 2 Canadian heavy crude prices strengthened on Wednesday as production from Imperial Oil Ltd's new C$10.9 billion ($11 billion) oil sands project appeared to be still a few weeks away.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for February delivery last sold for $33 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $33.25 under WTI on Monday, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.
Last month, WCS had at times sold for around $40 under WTI as traders weighed the impending start-up of Imperial's 110,000 barrel-a-day Kearl oil sands project against a backdrop of already-tight pipeline export capacity.
Imperial said on Wednesday that output from the venture was possible in the coming weeks, after a delay from the initial target of the end of 2012.
Meanwhile, light synthetic crude for February was last quoted at $1.75 a barrel over WTI, compared with 50 cents a barrel under on Monday.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe