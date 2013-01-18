Canada crude-Synthetic slumps at end of trade period

* February synthetic $1.50/bbl under WTI
* Players sell off remaining Feb barrels, sources say
* February WCS quoted at $36.30/bbl under WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 18 Canadian synthetic
crude prices fell to a three-week low on Friday as players sold
off remaining barrels at the end of the monthly trading window,
market sources said.
Light synthetic for February delivery was last quoted at
$1.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared
with premium of 15 cents on Thursday, according to Shorcan
Energy Brokers. That was its deepest discount since December 27.
"(There is) just some length on the market still," a trader
said.
The oil, upgraded from Alberta tar sands bitumen, had held
strong this month while the discount on heavy crude deepened to
multi-year lows due to a combination of tight pipeline capacity
and delays in a U.S. refinery conversion project.
Nominations for space on Enbridge Inc's network for
February are due later on Friday. This month, the company
imposed mid-month apportionment on three of its lines in Canada
and the United States, further tightening already-limited
capacity to export Canadian oil.
Western Canada Select heavy blend for February was quoted at
$36.30 a barrel under WTI, compared with a Thursday settlement
of $37 a barrel under.