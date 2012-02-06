UPDATE 1-Canada crude-Discounts deepen to multi-year lows

* March synthetic quoted at $22/bbl under WTI
* WCS quoted at $35.50 under WTI
* Surging output, tight pipe space widen spreads
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 6 Canadian cash
crude discounts deepened on Monday to levels not seen in years
due to rising production and limited capacity on major pipelines
out of Western Canada, trade sources said.
Light synthetic crude for March delivery was quoted at $22 a
barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with
$12 a barrel under WTI on Friday.
As recently as December, the supply that is derived from the
Alberta oil sands sold for a premium over the North American
marker crude. Discounts were not nearly as deep during the
summer of 2010, when several pipeline ruptures backed crude up
in Alberta.
Western Canada Select heavy blend fetched $35.50 a barrel
under WTI, compared with $29.50-$31.50 a barrel under before the
weekend.
Oil sands production has surged recently. Suncor Energy Inc
, the country's dominant tar sands producer, said it
pumped 355,000 barrels a day in January, beating a year-high
volume record set the month before.
Last week, Syncrude Canada Ltd's large interest owner
reported the operation's output averaged 313,000 bpd in January,
the most since August and up from 282,000 bpd in September.
Meanwhile, there is little spare capacity on Enbridge Inc's
export pipeline system to the U.S. Midwest and Kinder
Morgan's Trans Montain pipeline to Canada's West Coast,
market sources said.
"All pipes out of Dodge are full," a trader said.
The skid came despite the reported restart of a major unit
at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery, as well as the
impending 30-day outage of a 100,000 barrel a day coker unit at
the Syncrude Canada oil sands site.
In addition, two industry sources said Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd conducted maintenance at its 110,000 bpd
Horizon oil sands plant on the weekend, although the company was
not immediately available to comment on that.