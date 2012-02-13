Canada crude-Spreads tighten a bit on speculative buying

* March synthetic quoted at $18.50/bbl under WTI

* March WCS quoted at $30.50/bbl under WTI

* Discounts still unusually deep

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 13 Canadian cash crude discounts have eased a bit from last week's depths, mostly on speculative buying to take advantage of bargain-basement pricing, market sources said on Monday.

Light synthetic crude for March delivery was quoted at $18.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with around $22 a barrel under WTI late last week.

Western Canada Select heavy blend fetched about $30.50 a barrel under WTI, compared with the low- to mid-$30s a barrel under last week.

Discounts are unusually deep this month due to booming production from Western Canada and North Dakota as well as limited pipeline capacity to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent regions, where oversupply was already widening spreads.

The situation was exacerbated earlier this month by the unplanned shutdown of a crude unit at BP Plc's 405,000 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery, the largest U.S. buyer of Canadian synthetic crude. Sources said the equipment restarted early last week.

Since then, Suncor Energy Inc said its 135,000 bpd Edmonton, Alberta, refinery was running at reduced rates after a disruption and it could take up to two weeks to fix the problem. The plant runs solely oil sands-derived supply.

In other operational developments, a 100,000 bpd coker unit at the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands plant is back in operation after a much shorter-than-expected maintenance outage, one of its owners said on Monday.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's 110,000 bpd Horizon oil sands plant was also down last week for what it termed minor unscheduled maintenance. Company officials had yet to respond to queries about the current status.