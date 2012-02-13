Canada crude-Spreads tighten a bit on speculative buying

* March synthetic quoted at $18.50/bbl under WTI
* March WCS quoted at $30.50/bbl under WTI
* Discounts still unusually deep
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 13 Canadian cash
crude discounts have eased a bit from last week's depths, mostly
on speculative buying to take advantage of bargain-basement
pricing, market sources said on Monday.
Light synthetic crude for March delivery was quoted at
$18.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate,
compared with around $22 a barrel under WTI late last week.
Western Canada Select heavy blend fetched about $30.50 a
barrel under WTI, compared with the low- to mid-$30s a barrel
under last week.
Discounts are unusually deep this month due to booming
production from Western Canada and North Dakota as well as
limited pipeline capacity to the U.S. Midwest and Midcontinent
regions, where oversupply was already widening spreads.
The situation was exacerbated earlier this month by the
unplanned shutdown of a crude unit at BP Plc's 405,000
bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery, the largest U.S. buyer of
Canadian synthetic crude. Sources said the equipment restarted
early last week.
Since then, Suncor Energy Inc said its 135,000 bpd
Edmonton, Alberta, refinery was running at reduced rates after a
disruption and it could take up to two weeks to fix the problem.
The plant runs solely oil sands-derived supply.
In other operational developments, a 100,000 bpd coker unit
at the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands plant is back in operation
after a much shorter-than-expected maintenance outage, one of
its owners said on Monday.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's 110,000 bpd
Horizon oil sands plant was also down last week for what it
termed minor unscheduled maintenance. Company officials had yet
to respond to queries about the current status.