UPDATE 2-Canada crude-Synthetic surges on extended CNRL outage

* March synthetic quoted at $2-$3.50/bbl under WTI
* March WCS quoted at $25.50-$27.25 under
* Canadian Natural outage also affects U.S. benchmark
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 14 Canadian
synthetic crude prices surged on Tuesday after Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd said its Horizon oil sands processing
plant would be shut down for weeks longer than initially
thought.
Light synthetic crude for March delivery was quoted at
$2-$3.50 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate on
Tuesday afternoon, the smallest discount in more than a month,
compared with $18.50 a barrel under WTI a day earlier.
The outage was also a factor in stronger WTI prices on
Tuesday.
Some of the buying was likely a knee-jerk reaction to the
extended shutdown, a trader said, noting that petroleum product
margins in the U.S. Midwest would put refiners at a loss at that
price.
A week ago, synthetic differentials slumped to record lows
in the mid-$20s a barrel under WTI on booming production,
limited pipeline space and the unplanned shutdown of a unit at
BP Plc's Whiting refinery in Indiana.
Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil
explorer, said late Monday that its 110,000 barrel a day
upgrading plant would be down until mid- to late March so it
could fix a fractionator unit. The initial expectation last week
was for a two- to three-week outage.
Upgraders are complex webs of pipes and vessels that process
liquefied bitumen extracted from the tar sands into light
synthetic crude, which is pipelined to refineries in Canada and
the United States. Oil sands crude is also sold as diluted
bitumen to refineries equipped with their own upgrading gear.
The extended shutdown at Horizon has forced the company to
cut its 2012 production target for Horizon to 93,000-103,000
barrels a day from the previous forecast of 105,000-115,000 bpd.
An alternative crude, North Dakota Bakken, was also stronger
on Tuesday, last selling for $14 a barrel under WTI. Fast
growing volumes of both Bakken, a shale oil, and synthetic have
been cited as one reason for the recent widening in spreads for
both.
Canadian heavy crude differentials also tightened. Western
Canada select heavy blend for March was quoted at $25.50-$27.25
under WTI, compared with C$30.50 under on Monday.