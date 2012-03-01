Canada crude-Synthetic spreads tighten for April

* April synthetic quoted at $2-$5.75/bbl under WTI
* WCS quoted at $32.80/bbl under WTI
* Syncrude plans coker unit turnaround in Q2
CALGARY, Alberta, March 1 Price discounts
for Canadian synthetic crude have narrowed as the market
prepares for a planned outage of a major oil sands processing
unit at the Syncrude Canada operation in northern Alberta,
industry sources said on Thursday.
Light synthetic crude for April delivery was discussed in a
range between $2 and $5.75 a barrel under benchmark West Texas
Intermediate. That compares with massive discounts that deepened
to $20 a barrel and beyond for March.
Syncrude Canada Ltd is scheduled to take its 100,000 barrel
a day Coker 8-3 unit down for scheduled work in the second
quarter, which players take to mean April. Market sources said
the work is expected to last 45 days.
Officials at Syncrude's largest interest owner, Canadian Oil
Sands Ltd, were not immediately available to comment on
timing or duration of the turnaround.
The company had been expected to conduct 30 days of
scheduled maintenance on another of its coker units in February,
but the work went for a much shorter period than had been
expected.
Last month, price spreads ballooned following an unexpected
outage at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery, a major
buyer of Canadian crude. That came amid tight pipeline space and
surging production.
Synthetic differentials tightened somewhat after Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd said an outage of its 110,000 bpd
Horizon oil sands project would last several weeks longer than
expected following an operational hiccup.
It is expected to resume production midway to late this
month, the company has said.
Heavy crude discounts have remained wide. April Western
Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $32.80 a barrel under
WTI, compared with $28-$30 under WTI for March business.
Discounts remain deep with space apportioned on numerous
pipelines to export markets, including the Trans Mountain system
to Canada's West Coast and pipelines serving U.S. Midwest and
Midcontinent markets.