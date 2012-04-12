Canada crude - Heavy spreads narrow on demand boost

* May Western Canada Select sells for $17.75 under WTI

* May synthetic crude last traded at $2.50 under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, April 12 Discounts for Canadian heavy crude narrowed on Thursday as refinery restarts following maintenance lifted demand.

Western Canada Select crude for May delivery last traded at $17.75 per barrel under the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, from a Wednesday settlement price of $18.75.

Prices for WCS are improving as refineries wrap up seasonal maintenance. At the beginning of the month, when trading for May began, WCS sold for $24.50 under WTI.

On Thursday, Valero Energy Corp said it was restarting its 180,000 barrel per day Memphis, Tennessee, refinery following a maintenance turnaround.

Synthetic crude for May delivery last traded at $2.50 per barrel under WTI, after settling on Wednesday at $2.25 under the benchmark.

May synthetic prices have been relatively steady through April as the market awaits the end of unplanned maintenance at oil sands upgraders.

Syncrude Canada has yet to restart a 110,000 barrel per day coker unit at its oil sands operations after shutting it down for 30 days of repair work following a March 9 fire.

It remains unclear when Syncrude might take another coker, known as 8-3, down for work. That turnaround was postponed due to the unplanned repairs on the other unit.

Suncor Energy Inc has also reduced its synthetic crude production after it closed a fractionator unit for repairs on March 14. The work has reduced synthetic output by 60 percent, to about 140,000 barrels per day. Repairs will take as much as five weeks.