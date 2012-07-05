Canada crude-Discounts shrink with refineries set to restart

* August synthetic quoted at $3.90/bbl under WTI

* WCS quoted at $26.75/bbl under

* Marathon, Imperial prepare to restart refineries

CALGARY, Alberta, July 5 Canadian crude spreads tightened on Thursday on brisk demand with some refineries that have been undergoing maintenance scheduled to restart in the coming weeks, market sources said.

Light synthetic crude for August delivery last sold for $3.90 a barrel under benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with $5.50 a barrel under WTI earlier this week, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

Western Canada Select heavy blend for August was quoted at $26.75 a barrel under WTI, down from $29.90 on Tuesday.

"(There is) not really any news behind it. Just high demand is all we see," a marketer said.

Business is expected to be thin in the coming 10 days as the Canadian energy market turns its attention to the Calgary Stampede, with its rodeo and corporate social events.

By mid-month, some refineries are expected to restart operations after weeks of planned upkeep. Imperial Oil Ltd has said its 186,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, is due to restart around the middle of July.

Units at Marathon Petroleum Corp's 206,000 bpd refinery in Robinson, Illinois, are also scheduled to return to service during the period.

Another Imperial plant, the 121,000 Sarnia, Ontario, facility, is expected to restart units by mid- to late July.