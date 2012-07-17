Canada crude-Grades surge to 7-month highs with plant restarts

* August light synthetic quoted at $3.25/bbl over WTI * WCS quoted at $12.55/bbl under WTI * Highest prices since early December CALGARY, Alberta, July 17 Canadian cash crude prices surged to the highest level in more than seven months on Tuesday on brisk demand with the startup of U.S. and domestic refineries following maintenance work. Light synthetic crude for August delivery last sold for a $3.25 a barrel premium over benchmark West Texas Intermediate, compared with Monday's price of flat with WTI. Synthetic last sold for such a premium on December 6 and has been at a discount for most of the time since. August Western Canada Select heavy blend was quoted at $12.55 a barrel under WTI, compared with $17.25 under WTI on Monday. The WCS discount to the benchmark was nearly $30 at the start of this month. Market sources struggled to pinpoint a single reason for the sharp gains, but suggested a few manufacturing and transport issues in combination. They include a restart of units at Marathon Petroleum Corp's 206,000 barrel a day Robinson, Illinois, refinery following maintenance. That comes a day after Imperial Oil Ltd said its 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near Edmonton, Alberta, resumed output after more than two months of maintenance. Another Imperial plant, the 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, refinery is expected to return to full production this month after repairing units. Another trade source said it is likely that the market had underestimated the volume of rail shipments in regions such as the North Dakota Bakken, where prices have also surged. In other refinery developments, Royal Dutch Shell reported upsets of the sulfur recovery unit and a cogeneration plant at its 145,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery, according to regulatory filings.